NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
The battered Rams hosted the well-rested Steelers on Sunday. Sean McVay’s team had its way for the first three quarters. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 231 yards and one score, but was sacked twice, picked off once and completed less than 50 percent of his passes (14-of-29). The Rams took a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles’ defense surrendered 190 total yards and two touchdowns in those final 15 minutes. The game ended on a controversial fourth-down spot. After a Week 1 win at Seattle, the Rams have lost four of their last six games.
Dennis Allen’s team hosted the surging Jaguars on Thursday night. The Saints had some early opportunities thanks to a pair of Jacksonville turnovers but couldn’t really capitalize on their fortunes. The team would fall behind, 24-9, in the third quarter after veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who threw for 301 yards, served up a pick-six.
Carr rallied his team and his 17-yard TD strike to Michael Thomas with 6:38 to play (and the PAT) knotted the game at 24-all. The Saints’ defense was burned by Trevor Lawrence for a 44-yard score roughly three minutes later.
Last Sunday, the Colts once again fell short at Jacksonville. They hope to rebound at home against the improved Browns. Veteran Gardner Minshew once again got the nod at quarterback and he enjoyed his good and bad moments. He threw for 305 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores, but also committed four turnovers.
Indianapolis finished with 456 total yards, easily the most allowed by the heralded Cleveland defense in 2023. A year ago, the Colts led the NFL with 34 turnovers. This season, they have given up the ball 12 times in seven games.