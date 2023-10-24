NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
Last Sunday at Atlanta, Washington’s defense let the Falcons move the ball up and down the field but limited Atlanta to just 16 points. Ron Rivera’s team looked to get back above the .500 mark once again as they battled the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The defense came up big again and allowed a season-low 14 points on Sunday.
However, the Commanders self-destructed and lost for the fourth time in their last five games. San Howell threw for 249 yards and one interception, and was sacked six times. He’s been dropped 40 times in seven contests.
The Packers had last week off and took on the Broncos at Denver. Matt LaFleur’s team was shut out in the first half and would trail 16-3 midway through the third quarter before quarterback Jordan Love and the offense awoke. Jayden Reed caught a deflected pass via teammate Romeo Doubs and suddenly the Packers owned a one-point lead.
Unfortunately, the Green Bay defense didn’t hold up and the Broncos got a late field goal. Love threw for two scores but was picked off for the fourth straight game, this after totaling zero interceptions in his first two outings.
Kevin O’Connell’s team was coming off its second win in three games when it hosted San Francisco on Monday night. Embattled quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an early interception but bounced back in a very big way. He connected on 35 of his 45 throws for 378 yards and two scores. Incredibly, the 12-year pro was not sacked.
Minnesota’s much-maligned defense forced three turnovers. That was quite the story considering the Purple Gang came up with only six takeaways in their first six outings. The Vikings inched closer to the Lions in the NFC North.