NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
It hasn’t been this ugly in New England in more than three decades as the Patriots played host to the rival Bills. Bill Belichick’s club managed a combined 72 points in a 1-5 start. Kudos to Bill Belichick’s team. When it was all said and done, the Patriots not only snapped a three-game losing streak but finished with a season-high 29 points.
New England squandered a 13-3 second-quarter lead and was down 25-22 with 1:58 to play. Quarterback Mac Jones capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard TD toss to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds to play.
For the second time in three games, the Raiders would be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Veteran Brian Hoyer got a nod against the Bears at Chicago. Once again, Josh McDaniels’s offense struggled mightily and finished the day with 235 total yards. For the sixth time in seven games, the team failed to score at least 20 points.
Hoyer (2) and Aidan O’Connell (1) combined for three interceptions. The latter threw a nine-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers with 1:10 to play, little solace for a team that has scored 11 touchdowns and committed 15 turnovers.
It’s surprising to see what has happened to Mike Vrabel’s club since it opened last season with seven wins in their first 10 games. The Titans are 2-11 in their last 13 contests dating back to Week 12 of 2022. The offense has picked up from where it left off down the stretch last season. In six games in 2023, it’s managed only eight touchdowns.
Tennessee’s defense has done its part. The club has given up just 19.5 points per contest and opposing offenses have scored only nine TDs. Ryan Tannehill has thrown three times as many interceptions (6) as TD passes (2).
The Bears hosted the Raiders on Sunday and would be without quarterback Justin Fields, so enter undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. The rookie signal-caller made it look fairly easy against a Las Vegas defense that has been mediocre against the run. Matt Eberflus’ team finished the afternoon with 173 yards rushing on 38 attempts.
Chicago also snapped a 10-game home losing streak. For the second straight week, the Bears’ defense gave up fewer than 250 total yards. Has this unit turned the corner? Eberflus’ club allowed an NFL-high 463 points in 2022.