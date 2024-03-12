NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
1. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
This is the biggest surprise on the list, but hear us out. Everyone thinks that Diontae Johnson will be the one to get traded, but he makes so much more sense with this version of Russell Wilson than George Pickens. On top of that, Pickens brought a lot of negative publicity his way last season. Sometimes it was his lack of effort on a block, or it was his indifference to a drop. He seemed to have a lackadaisical attitude towards football in general.
Meanwhile, Johnson has been someone who comes to work, does his job (no matter what the expectation is), and does it at a high level. Last season wasn’t his best, but Johnson is still a number one in this league. So is Pickens, but it comes with a lot more baggage.
On top of that, Pickens would get the Steelers a haul back. He’s a top receiver who is still young, something that’s not exactly on the market right now. The options on this list are Diggs (30 years old), Higgins (25 years old), and Smith-Schuster (27 years old). Pickens is 23 years old.
The Steelers have been known to make hard decisions on hard players in the past. This will be another one, and we expect it to come out of the blue.