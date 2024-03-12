NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
2. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints live in a constant state of salary cap limbo. All the way back to Drew Brees's heyday, the Saints used underhanded tactics to comply with the rules. The Saints set a foundation that every other team follows, which is why we don’t question how a team $40 million over the salary cap can still sign the biggest name on the market. It sounds like this season, the Saints are considering making Mashon Lattimore one of those cap casualties.
Reports say that multiple teams have called about Lattimore, who’s been one of the premier cornerbacks in the game since he was drafted in 2017. He’s still just 27 years old, so depending on how hurt his body is from years in this league, he should theoretically still have a few years of high-level play.
The Lions seemed like the most likely team in on Lattimore, but the Carlton Davis trade probably knocks them out on another top-flight corner. While the Lions are out, there are plenty of teams who could use a number-one cornerback. There are only so many of them in the league at one time.
A trade really only saves the Saints $4 million unless they can revamp that contract, so it shouldn’t be as urgent as some are making it out to be. Yet, it seems like New Orleans are the ones moving with urgency. Lattimore will likely be traded sooner rather than later.