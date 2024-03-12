NFL Rumors: 16 trade candidates who could or should be moved in 2024
With NFL Free Agency in full swing, some teams who missed out on their original pieces will shoot for the trade market. Which stars could be looking for new homes?
By Nick Villano
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots
This is the first one on the list that is probably more "should" than it is "will get traded." The New England Patriots had a list of receivers last year that were names you've heard of, but none of them were particularly good. Kendrick Bourne was the closest, but he was perpetually in the dog house for one reason or another. Now, under a new regime, the Patriots are looking to revamp the WR room.
They’ve already cut DeVante Parker and re-signed Bourne. Reports say they are in on Calvin Ridley (as of this writing), which shows they are still big-name hunting. The Patriots don’t need to make room on the cap, as they have had a ton of money available all offseason, but they do need to make room on the depth chart. Cutting Parker was a good first step, but trading Juju Smith-Schuster would be the right move at this point.
The Patriots gave Juju a $12 million average annual salary last season, but he’s clearly not the same player we saw in Pittsburgh. He wasn’t even the guy playing with Mahomes in KC. Yes, it’s hard to make due with last year’s version of Mac Jones, but it’s still not a fit anymore.
Who will pay to take on Smith-Schuster’s salary in 2024? That’s the $12 million question. The Patriots may be stuck with him this season just due to a cold market. They can decide in training camp and after the preseason if it’s just better to eat the money and cut him.