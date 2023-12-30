NFL Rumors: 3 long-term Broncos replacements for Russell Wilson
With Russell Wilson likely gone, the Broncos will need to find his replacement.
2. The Broncos should trade for Justin Fields
What the Chicago Bears will do with the number one overall pick is something that will impact the landscape of the entire NFL. They realistically have three choices. Draft a QB (presumably Caleb Williams), draft WR Marvin Harrison Jr., or trade the pick for a monster haul. While two of those choices would mean Justin Fields stays in the Windy City, it feels like the first option is the most likely as the Bears won't want to pass on a potential generational quarterback in Caleb Williams.
Assuming the Bears do indeed select Williams, that makes their current starter, Justin Fields, expendable. If Fields is indeed on the block, Denver should make a big effort to acquire him.
There are certainly questions about how good of a thrower Fields will be in the NFL as his passing stats are nothing to write home about, but his arm talent combined with his ability to do serious damage on the ground make him a player who can really thrive in the right situation. In Chicago with mostly bad weapons, a subpar offensive line, and poor coaching, Fields hasn't been put in the best situation to succeed.
While the pieces around him in Denver probably aren't much better, they do have a massive advantage at head coach. There's every reason to believe Payton would get the most out of Fields and for a player with as much talent as him, that's an exciting possibility for Broncos fans.