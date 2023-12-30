NFL Rumors: 3 long-term Broncos replacements for Russell Wilson
With Russell Wilson likely gone, the Broncos will need to find his replacement.
1. The Broncos should sign Kirk Cousins
Signing 35-year-old Kirk Cousins coming off a torn Achilles might not be as 'long-term' as Daniels and Fields, but there's every reason to believe that Cousins can be an effective quarterback for multiple years if the Broncos were to sign him.
It feels like few quarterbacks receive more criticism than Kirk Cousins, and all he does in response to that criticism is throw the ball extremely well for a Vikings team that definitely misses him right now. This past season before the Achilles injury, Cousins was completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards in eight games with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Vikings got off to a slow start, but Cousins was electric from the start with the exception of a poor showing in Carolina (in a game the Vikings still won). He hasn't had much playoff success, but Cousins is certainly more battle-tested than Fields and Daniels and for a team trying to win now with Sean Payton, that could be what they seek.
Cousins wouldn't have Justin Jefferson in Denver, but the duo of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton should be good enough for Kirk to put up more points than Wilson did in Denver, assuming they can get him some more protection on the offensive line.
Cousins has an argument as a top 10 quarterback in football. Fields and Daniels have the potential to be as good or even better than Cousins is right now and for a very long time, but that's just potential. Cousins is already that guy, and would give Denver the best chance to win right now for the next couple of seasons.