NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs trades that Brett Veach can’t be too scared to make
While the Kansas City Chiefs have a roster that can get them to a second straight Super Bowl, it could be even stronger if they make a few deals at the NFL trade deadline.
By Luke Norris
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
Making a move for DeAndre Hopkins might have been a lot cheaper for the Kansas City Chiefs a few days ago, given what the five-time Pro Bowler did in Week 8.
While Hopkins had put up decent numbers for the Tennessee Titans through seven weeks, catching 27 passes for 376 yards in an average offensive system with average quarterback play, he hadn't yet found the end zone.
Of course, that all changed on Sunday as the three-time All-Pro helped Will Levis make a little NFL history in his debut, catching four passes from the rookie QB for 128 yards, three of which went for touchdowns in Tennessee's 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Titans have already looked like sellers ahead of the trade deadline, and Hopkins' name has been mentioned more than a few times. But now that they've seen what they might have in a Levis-Hopkins duo for the next few years, they might be hesitant to move him.
But, again, if the Chiefs really want to make this happen, I believe they could. Yes, that means taking on quite a bit of salary, as Hopkins is in the first year of the two-year/$26 million deal he signed ahead of this season.
But if they can get anything even close to the version of Hopkins we saw against Atlanta, it might just be worth the price they'd have to pay in a trade with Tennessee.
Kansas City was one of several teams to which Hopkins was connected this past offseason before signing with the Titans, so one has to believe there's still plenty of interest there.
Are the Chiefs willing to make such a big splash -- or any splash, for that matter -- at the deadline? We'll find out soon enough.