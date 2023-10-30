NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs trades that Brett Veach can’t be too scared to make
While the Kansas City Chiefs have a roster that can get them to a second straight Super Bowl, it could be even stronger if they make a few deals at the NFL trade deadline.
By Luke Norris
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
While it's been reported that the Arizona Cardinals won't be shopping wideout Marquise Brown at the trade deadline, I firmly believe Brett Veach could make this happen.
Like Jewell, Brown is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the 2023 campaign concludes. And Arizona apparently wants "Hollywood" to be a part of their long-term plans. But if the Cardinals genuinely believe they can bring him back to the desert, why not also get a draft pick or two and possibly a decent player from the Chiefs and then attempt to re-sign him in the offseason like they're going to do anyway?
Despite being in a run-heavy environment for three years with the Baltimore Ravens and playing with mediocre quarterbacks in Kyler Murray (people need to stop pretending he's anywhere close to elite) and Joshua Dobbs in his two seasons with the Cardinals, Brown has put up strong numbers since entering the league in 2019, recording exactly 300 receptions for 3,486 yards with 28 touchdowns in 66 regular-season games.
And let's get real here. While Patrick Mahomes has a solid receiving corps, Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn't been worth the $11 million he's being paid this year, and Kadarius Toney has been a disappointment as well.
Thankfully for Mahomes, Travis Kelce continues to do Travis Kelce things, and second-round rookie Rashee Rice has stepped up beautifully. Adding Marquise Brown to the mix could bring back the speed the Chiefs have been missing a bit since they lost Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.