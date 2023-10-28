NFL Rumors: Chiefs trade target from obvious seller off the table
A potential target for the Kansas City Chiefs is reportedly off the market ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
By Scott Rogust
The trade deadline takes place this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 31. Teams are expecting the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold a 6-1 record entering their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, to make a big move by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The team already made a trade to reacquire wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets.
With wide receiver being an area that could be bolstered in Kansas City, there is one option that is off the table.
According to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini (subscription required), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown isn't expected to be traded. Despite receiving calls from teams, Russini says that the Cardinals want Brown "to be part of their future."
Cardinals reportedly not shopping WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
With Brown off the board and viewed as part of Arizona's future, -- what are the Chiefs to do? Well, according to Russini, the Chiefs are believed to be standing pat at the trade deadline, alongside the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and Houston Texans, based on conversations around the league.
Brown was acquired by the Cardinals from the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 during the first-round of the NFL Draft. This move reunited Brown with his former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray.
In his first season with Arizona, Brown was limited to 12 games due to a broken foot. In that stretch of games, Brown recorded 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns on 107 targets.
Through seven games this season, Brown caught 32-of-60 targets for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Brown is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs brought back Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Jets in exchange for a 2025 sixth-rounder. This weekend, the team is expected to have Justin Watson return to the lineup, as he left Week 6 due to an elbow injury and missed their Week 7 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
With their returns, alongside the presences of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Richie James, that appears to be the likely receiving corps moving forward for the remainder of the season.