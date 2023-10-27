Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes gets offensive weapon back vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have a pivotal player on offense returning in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling ever since their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, as they have won six consecutive games since, including a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. On Sunday, the Chiefs face off against the Denver Broncos for the second time in three weeks. Last time, Kansas City's offense scored 19 points, while the defense held Denver to 197 yards of total offense.
It looks as though the Chiefs' offense and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will have a big player returning just in time for the game.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expects wide receiver Justin Watson to play on Sunday against the Broncos. Watson had been sidelined since suffering a left elbow contusion in Week 6 against Denver.
“He has a brace that he wears, but,” said Reid, h/t ProFootballTalk. “Doesn’t look like it’s hindering him at all catching the ball. So, I know initially when he put it on it was awkward. But I think he’s gotten used to it with all the reps he’s had here.”
The Chiefs avoided disaster with Watson, as the early belief was that he suffered a dislocated elbow, but it was then announced that he was actually diagnosed with an elbow contusion. He missed last week's game against the Chargers.
Watson had been trending in the right direction this week, as he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Despite missing one game, Watson has the third-most receiving snaps on the team with 136, behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling (229) and Skyy Moore (185), per Pro Football Focus. Not far behind Watson is rookie Rashee Rice, who has 124 receiving snaps.
Watson was targeted 17 times this season and hauled in 10 of them for 219 yards and zero touchdowns. He had three contested catches on four targets, caused one interception and fumbled once, per Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs and Broncos are set to play on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.