NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should give Dan Quinn a second chance as head coach
With Black Monday quickly approaching in the 2023 NFL season, several teams are expected to be in search of a new head coach this offseason. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to be a hot commodity in the head coaching cycle this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
1. Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has not been shy about spending money to ensure the Panthers can expedite their rebuilding process. After firing head coach Frank Reich just 11 games into his tenure as coach of the Panthers, Tepper is committed to ensuring the next coaching hire will be the right one. Tepper has gone as far as working with a consulting firm to help them find the person to help guide the sinking ship which is the Panthers.
Tepper was lauded for hiring Reich and forming what was viewed as an “all-star coaching staff,” but things quickly changed once the games were played. Now, he has another chance at finding the next head coach of the Panthers and Quinn would make for a viable option.
The Panthers have talented players on the defensive side of the ball such as defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebackers Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos, and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson. Not to mention, they just selected quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he hasn’t looked like a player worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, the potential and arm talent are still there.