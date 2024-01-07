NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should give Dan Quinn a second chance as head coach
With Black Monday quickly approaching in the 2023 NFL season, several teams are expected to be in search of a new head coach this offseason. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to be a hot commodity in the head coaching cycle this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
2. Los Angeles Chargers
After firing head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco following the shellacking handed to them by the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football in Week 15, the Los Angeles Chargers have gotten an early head start on their search for a new coach.
The Chargers are an appealing destination for any head coach because they already have their franchise quarterback in place in the form of Justin Herbert. Not to mention, they have two defensive cornerstones between defensive end Joey Bosa and strong safety Derwin James. This team is capable of turning it around quickly given the superstar talent they have on both sides of the ball and a battle-tested coach of Quinn’s nature could be all that is needed to revitalize them.
After the decision to hire a head coach with no prior experience (Staley) didn’t go as planned, the Chargers could look to hire someone they have seen succeed at the highest level as an NFL head coach. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson has reported that Quinn’s name is surfacing in the early stages of the Chargers’ search for a head coach, among a shortlist of other coaches who have “extensive postseason and/or Super Bowl experience,” per Anderson.