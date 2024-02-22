NFL Rumors: 3 Danielle Hunter landing spots in 2024 free agency
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is set to be one of the top free agents this offseason. Here are three potential landing spots for the pass rusher.
By Scott Rogust
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have to sort out their situation with star pass rusher Josh Allen, who is also set to become a free agent entering the 2024 league year. Even though the two sides didn't begin discussions over a contract extension, per general manager Trent Baalke at the end of the season press conference, the Jaguars are likely to place the franchise tag on the 26-year-old pass rusher who recorded 17.5 sacks in 2023.
Entering the 2024 league year, the Jaguars have over $17 million in cap space as of this writing. Could that be enough room to keep Allen and make another move, like Danielle Hunter?
Earlier this month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (subscription required) detailed what he's heard about Hunter while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Fowler listed the Jaguars as one of two teams to keep an eye on for Hunter, but mentioned that they have to figure out what to do with Allen.
If the Jaguars are to use the franchise tag on Allen, it would allow them to work out a contract extension until a deadline at some point in July. If not, the player will have to compete on the franchise tag.
Adding Hunter to the Jaguars pass rush would help them out tremendously, given the young quarterbacks in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud has emerged as a legitimate Top 10 quarterback in the NFL for the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson showed flashes of being a great quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts before his shoulder injury. Will Levis had his moments of showcasing his potential with the Tennessee Titans.
The best way to put a stop to the young quarterback carving up the secondary or running to the wide open field is to put pressure on them. Bringing in Hunter could help the Jaguars do just that. Again, it's unknown if the Jaguars can pull it off, but Fowler says they are a team to watch.