NFL Rumors: 3 Danielle Hunter landing spots in 2024 free agency
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is set to be one of the top free agents this offseason. Here are three potential landing spots for the pass rusher.
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings missed out on the playoffs this past season after finishing with a 7-10 record. This came after starting the year off with an 0-4 record and a turnover at quarterback following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Now, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have an important offseason ahead of them.
Minnesota's main focus this offseason will be at the quarterback position, with Cousins set to hit free agency. But there is another huge name set to hit the open market, and that's defensive end Danielle Hunter.
The 29-year-old is coming off a one-year, $17 million fully guaranteed contract with the Vikings. He showed no signs of production reduction, as he recorded 16.5 sacks and made it to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. Now, Hunter has the chance to cash in through free agency.
Here are four teams that should sign Hunter this offseason.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Let's begin with one team that has recently been linked to Hunter, and that's the Los Angeles Rams. After a fall-off in 2022 following their Super Bowl 56 win, the Rams bounced their way back into playoff position this past season. They saw a healthy Matthew Stafford return to form and the emergence of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua as a legitimate threat in the passing game.
After their Wild Card round elimination by the Detroit Lions, the Rams have the chance to build off the 2023 campaign. After all, they do have over $39.4 million in cap space this offseason.
ESPN's Matt Bowen unveiled his best fits for the top 50 free agents in the 2024 class. For Hunter, Bowen listed the Rams as the best fit for the pass rusher.
"The Rams have money to spend in free agency, and filling the edge rushing need should be a priority. Hunter's 16.5 sacks with the Vikings in 2023 were the fifth most in the league, and he also forced four fumbles," writes Bowen. "Adding Hunter would give the Rams a productive veteran force opposite Byron Young-- who had eight sacks as a rookie -- with Aaron Donald on the interior. That's how you upgrade a pass rush."
There was a void left in edge rushing last season when Leonard Floyd signed on with the Buffalo Bills. Replacing Floyd with Hunter would be a gigantic upgrade for a pass rush that recorded 41 sacks, which is tied for ninth-fewest in the NFL.
Hunter, who recorded 17 quarterback hurries, 16.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hits in 17 regular season games, would be a great addition to the Rams defensive line alongside Aaron Donald, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner.