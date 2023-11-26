3 head coaches most on the hot seat after Week 12
These three coaches have the highest temperatures on their seats following their team's losses in Week 12.
By Scott Rogust
Frank Reich is looking like he's one-and-done with Panthers after loss to Titans
There could be a one-and-done situation with the Carolina Panthers. The team hired Frank Reich this offseason to be their head coach and help turn the franchise around and develop their franchise quarterback. It certainly made sense, considering how much success Reich had at working with quarterbacks during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Through 12 weeks, it's not working out.
The offense is struggling, as they don't have a top wide receiver, their offensive line can't adequately handle defensive pressure, and first-overall pick Bryce Young hasn't been able to catch on thus far. Ahead of Week 12, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Reich's job will be evaluated in the offseason.
In Week 12, the Panthers faced off against the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis, a quarterback the Panthers passed on in the NFL Draft. The Titans would secure the 17-10 win after the Panthers failed to convert on a fourth-and-six after Young's pass short of the sticks to wide receiver D.J. Chark resulted in no gain.
Overall, the Panthers picked up just 258 yards of offense on 67 plays. Young threw for just 194 yards while completing 18-of-31 pass attempts.
In case you were curious what Panthers owner David Tepper thought of the team's 10th loss of the season, here you have it, courtesy of Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340.
The season has been a nightmare for the Panthers. They have the worst record in the NFL and have no first-round pick to show for it, as they traded it to the Chicago Bears last year to move up to the No. 1 pick to select Young. Maybe an increase in production from Young and the offense as a whole could help save Reich's job. Now, it's looking bleak for the former Indianapolis Colts sideline boss.