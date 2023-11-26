3 head coaches most on the hot seat after Week 12
These three coaches have the highest temperatures on their seats following their team's losses in Week 12.
By Scott Rogust
Ron Rivera's seat is hot after Thanksgiving loss to Cowboys
The Washington Commanders have not taken that leap in 2023 like many had anticipated they would. Since arriving in the D.C. area, head coach Ron Rivera has not led the team to a winning season. The chances of finishing above .500 in 2023 looks very slim following Thanksgiving Day.
Washington took on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon, looking to pull off an upset. They had given teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks a fight this season, maybe they could do so against the Cowboys. Yeah, no.
The Commanders were embarrassed, losing 45-10. It was so bad, that the Cowboys were literally eating Thanksgiving turkey on the sidelines before the game was even over. The offense couldn't capitalize on opportunities, as they failed to successfully convert all three of their fourth-down attempts. In fact, the offense dominated the time of possession, having the football for over 36 minutes. And they had 10 points to show for it.
The following day, the Commanders announced they fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. After firing assistant coaches, especially a coordinator, the onus will be on the head coach for how the team performs the rest of the way. Not to mention the Commanders have a new owner in Josh Harris, who would seemingly like to hire his own head coach.
Either way, the seat is hot for Rivera.