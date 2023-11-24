NFL Rumors: Eagles waive first-rounder, Aaron Rodgers return, Commanders coaching carousel
- Ron Rivera makes changes to Commanders coaching staff
- Aaron Rodgers wants to return to Jets this year, playoffs or not
- The Philadephia Eagles move on from first-round pass rusher
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera unconcerned about job status with Commanders
The Washington Commanders entered Week 12 after a soul-crushing loss to the New York Giants and their third-string quarterback, Tommy DeVito. They were on short rest this week, as they played on Thanksgiving afternoon on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Given how Washington had been competitive against teams not named the Giants this year, maybe they could pull off an upset.
Yeah, those hopes ended rather quickly, as Commanders fans opted to take a nap after dinner. Washington lost 45-10 to Dallas, as their offense couldn't capitalize on fourth down situations, while the defense gave up 431 total yards.
Head coach Ron Rivera was unconcerned about his job status while speaking with reporters after the game.
"I've told you before I'm not worried about anything," said Rivera, h/t ESPN's John Keim. "All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go. That's the only thing I can do."
While Rivera was not worried about his job status, the Commanders did make some changes to the coaching staff less than 24 hours after their loss in Dallas. Multiple reports revealed the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. With Del Rio out, Rivera is expected to call plays for the defense moving forward.
Keim reports that Harris "has said he wants to give the staff a full season to better evaluate the entire operation."
Rivera joined the team back in 2020 after his firing from the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2019 season. His first season was his lone one making the playoffs. As of this writing, Rivera holds a 26-35-1 record in his four seasons in Washington and has never had a winning record since taking over as head coach.
While Rivera is unconcerned about his status with the team, he did opt to make changes with his defensive coaching staff for the rest of the season. From there, the fanbase will wonder what Harris decides to do regarding Rivera's head coaching status.