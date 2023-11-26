3 head coaches most on the hot seat after Week 12
These three coaches have the highest temperatures on their seats following their team's losses in Week 12.
By Scott Rogust
Week 12 of the season has arrived, getting an early start to the week with three games on Thanksgiving Day, and a Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Even so, there were still plenty of games to be watched on Sunday. Teams are looking to climb up the playoff standings, while others are waiting for free agency and the NFL Draft.
When it comes to the teams that lost, you can't help but look at the head coaches. After Week 12, here are three coaches who can be considered to be on the hot seat.
Bill Belichick and Patriots lose to Giants and third-string QB Tommy DeVito
How the might have fallen. The New England Patriots went from the most dominant organization this century with six Super Bowl titles to show for it. But in the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots have struggled to find that previous success. It's hard to look past the horrendous quarterback situation the team is in, but things fall at the feet of head coach Bill Belichick.
There have been reports suggesting that Patriots owner Robert Kraft could choose to move on from Belichick if the season continues to spiral out of control. Well, losing to the New York Giants in Week 12 can certainly considered extending said fall from grace.
The Patriots offense was held to just seven points by the Giants defense, who secured three interceptions total from quarterbacks Mac Jones (twice) and Bailey Zappe (once). But that doesn't mean the Patriots weren't completely out of it. They nearly forced overtime, but needed Chad Ryland to make a 35-yard field goal. Instead, Ryland shanked the kick wide left and secured the 10-7 loss.
New England is now in a prime position to potentially select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. But will Belichick be there to take one of them? If the team continues to lose, all eyes will be on the offseason to see if Kraft tells Belichick that he's moving on.