Updated NFL Draft order after Week 12 games: Patriots postured for elite QB
New England Patriots fans, it might not be a familiar position for you after all of the success that the fanbase has enjoyed over the past two decades, but it's time to focus your attention on the 2024 NFL Draft... if that wasn't the case already, of course.
On Sunday in Week 12, the Patriots were in a battle for one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with their Super Bowl nuisance from the past two decades, the New York Giants. And while splitting reps between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, it was more of the same for Bill Belichick's club as they fell, 10-7. The Pats are now 2-9 on the season while the Giants move to 4-8.
Elsewhere in Week 12 with games that have major effects on the NFL Draft, we saw the Commanders get blown out on Thanksgiving Day, which puts Washington in range to earn a Top 5 pick. Beyond that, the Carolina Panthers stay as the worst team in the league with a loss to the Titans, but that pick is owed to the Chicago Bears after trading up to No. 1 in last year's draft.
So where does that leave us with the 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 12? Let's take a look at how things shake out.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 12 games
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)
- Buffalo Bills
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texas (via Cleveland)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Philadelphia Eagles
Yep, the Patriots are now the current occupants/owners of the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the loss on Sunday. The Giants, meanwhile, fall outside of the Top 5 with the Commanders jumping into that spot.
Of course, there are still six weeks left in the season and a lot to shake out in the NFL Draft order. But we're starting to get a clearer picture. For New England, that means staying in range to replace Jones/Zappe at quarterback -- possibly for a new head coach too if the Belichick rumors are to be believed.