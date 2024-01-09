NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should dump their head coach for Jim Harbaugh
If Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh elects to test the NFL waters again, he should have no shortage of suitors, including teams that already have a coach in place.
By Lior Lampert
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Unlike the two teams mentioned before, the Las Vegas Raiders already fired their head coach during the season. After parting ways with Josh McDaniels, the franchise elected to roll with former NFL linebacker and current linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach. After being named the interim coach, Pierce, and the Raiders finished the final nine games of the season with a 5-4 record, with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams publicly expressing his desire for Pierce to be retained and named the full-time head coach of the team.
If the Raiders choose to look past Adams’ request, they better do so with the idea of hiring a coach of Harbaugh’s pedigree if they want to keep one of their franchise cornerstones happy.
We’ve seen the Raiders move on from an interim coach who had success in their brief stint in the past, as illustrated by Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, Rich Bisaccia. In 12 games as the interim coach of the Raiders in 2021, Bisaccia had a 7-5 record and guided the team to a playoff berth.
Will history repeat itself for the Raiders? Harbaugh may be the only viable coaching candidate worth dumping Pierce for and potentially rubbing one of your star players the wrong way.