NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should dump their head coach for Jim Harbaugh
If Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh elects to test the NFL waters again, he should have no shortage of suitors, including teams that already have a coach in place.
By Lior Lampert
2. Chicago Bears
NFL Network’s fantasy football analyst and well-known Chicago Bears fan Adam Rank suspects the team could be delaying their decisions on the futures of head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as they wait to hear back from Jim Harbaugh following his National Championship win over the Washington Huskies. If that is the case and Harbaugh expresses interest in Chicago, the franchise would be wise to move on from their current coaching regime that is already on the hot seat.
The Bears would be an intriguing fit and make sense as a viable option for Harbaugh. Heading into the offseason with the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the seventh-most cap space, and a defensive unit that turned a corner in the second half of the season, there is plenty to like about the idea of coaching the Bears.
The question becomes: What do the Bears do with Justin Fields? If they pick up Fields’ fifth-year option and bring him back for 2024, do they trade the No. 1 overall pick for an “immense” package to build around him? Or, does Harbaugh want a fresh start with the quarterback of his choice?
Nonetheless, the Bears would offer Harbaugh a lot of potential in his return to the NFL.