NFL Rumors: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should trade for
Kenny Pickett went down with a knee injury against the Houston Texans. Here are a few potential replacements to monitor on the trade market.
No. 1 Kenny Pickett replacement for Steelers to trade for: Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater made the Pro Bowl in 2015, his second NFL season. It has been a steady downhill spiral in the years since, in part due to injuries. He spent time behind Drew Brees in New Orleans before one-year starting stints in Carolina and Denver. Last season, he was Tua Tagovailoa's backup in Miami. Now he's the Jared Goff replacement for the Detroit Lions.
The Lions, however, have a talented rookie QB in Hendon Hooker. His big arm elevated Tennessee back to college football royalty and he looks the part of Goff's eventual successor. If the Lions have confidence in Hooker long term, then there's reason to invest in the short term. Clear out the QB room and make him the primary backup. While Hooker sits on the inactive list, there's another experienced backup, David Blough, in the mix to decrease the sting of losing Bridgewater.
Bridgewater still has the ability to win football games. He completed 49-of-79 passes (62 percent) for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions in five appearances (two starts) last season. He went 7-7 as the Broncos' starter in 2021. He doesn't take a ton of downfield risks, but Bridgewater generally manages the game well and delivers crisp passes to his playmakers. He's a servicable fill-in and, probably, a mild upgrade over Trubisky.
This feels more in-line with Pittsburgh's goals than Willis. Pickett is still the man, even if he needs a new offensive coordinator to break out. Bridgewater brings veteran savvy and enough talent to keep the Steelers in the AFC North mix, but he doesn't require long-term investment, nor should it take significant draft capital to pry him away from the Lions.