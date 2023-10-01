NFL Rumors: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should trade for
Kenny Pickett went down with a knee injury against the Houston Texans. Here are a few potential replacements to monitor on the trade market.
No. 2 Kenny Pickett replacement for Steelers to trade for: Malik Willis
Want to replace Pickett in the interim while also lighting a fire beneath him? Trade for Malik Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who would be directly positioned as long-term competition for the QB reins in Pittsburgh.
The Titans initially appeared content with Willis as the heir to Ryan Tannehill's job in Tennessee, but Kentucky's Will Levis became the No. 33 pick in April's NFL Draft. Now there's a three-pronged battle for the QB job there with Tannehill quickly losing his grip. There's a chance the Titans wait patiently to let Willis and Levis duke it out in training camp 2024, but for the right draft compensation, maybe the Titans pick now.
Willis started three games in Tannehill's stead last season. He went 1-2 under center. In eight appearances overall, he completed 31-of-61 passes for 276 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also added 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Not great, but the small sample size absolves him of true interrogation. Willis deserves a longer runway eventually; maybe the Steelers can provide it.
His dual-threat ability is a potential selling point for the Steelers, who could use a spark in the offense. Willis would be positioned as the clear No. 2 behind Pickett long term, but the Steelers may be in a position to give him an extended trial run this season. Willis would probably prefer to stick it out for the No. 1 job in Tennessee, but trades don't offer much choice, unfortunately.