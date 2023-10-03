NFL Rumors: 3 teams just an injury away from trading for Kirk Cousins
These three NFL teams make obvious sense as candidates for Kirk Cousins if their starting quarterback were to suffer an injury before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
By Scott Rogust
1. Buffalo Bills
Is there a team that is more in trouble if the Buffalo Bills were to lose Josh Allen to injury? The Bills are an obvious contender for the Super Bowl this year, and they defeated the Miami Dolphins with relative ease in Week 4, the team that dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos the week prior.
Behind Allen on the depth chart is Kyle Allen, the former Houston Texans quarterback. That's not exactly an ideal situation to be in if you are Buffalo. So, if they want to win a Super Bowl this year if Allen were to be sidelined, making the move for Kirk Cousins.
Cousins would reunite with former Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While Diggs did have a nasty exit from Minnesota and the belief that he had beef with Cousins, that wasn't the case. Cousins said that Diggs told him back in 2020 that his trade request had nothing to do with him and that he "was looking for another opportunity." Diggs said back in 2020 that he had no issue with any of the players on the team.
“People have a common misconception that I don’t love my old team,” said Diggs, h/t ESPN. “I have nothing but love and respect for those guys. But where they were and where they were headed … in my eyes, it wasn’t going to be in the best interest of my career. As a receiver, if you want to have success, you’ve got to catch the ball.”
It would be quite something to see Cousins team up with Diggs, but given how durable and tough Allen is, this is likely an issue they don't have to worry about.