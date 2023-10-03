NFL Rumors: 3 teams just an injury away from trading for Kirk Cousins
These three NFL teams make obvious sense as candidates for Kirk Cousins if their starting quarterback were to suffer an injury before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
By Scott Rogust
2. Los Angeles Rams
One team that has surprised plenty this season is the Los Angeles Rams. After missing out on the playoffs last year, many had expected that the Rams' struggles would carry over into the 2023 campaign. Instead, the team is 2-2 on the year and has had some young stars emerge in wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
Thus far, the Rams look like they are far away from being a rebuilding team. But what would happen if something were to happen to quarterback Matthew Stafford?
There were trade rumors surrounding Stafford this offseason, but the team denied them and reiterated that he will be their quarterback this year. Thus far, Stafford has thrown for 1,229 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while recording 103 completions on a league-high 166 attempts.
Cousins entering Los Angeles would not be a weird fit. He just so happens to know of head coach Sean McVay, dating back to their time with the now-Washington Commanders. Cousins was a fourth-round pick in 2012, while McVay became his offensive coordinator from 2014 until 2016.
Since the two know each other and what works between the two dating back to their time in Washington, giving the Vikings a call for Cousins would make sense. It's not like the Rams value draft capital, as evidenced by their willingness to part with it to help build a contender.