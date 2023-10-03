NFL Rumors: 3 teams just an injury away from trading for Kirk Cousins
These three NFL teams make obvious sense as candidates for Kirk Cousins if their starting quarterback were to suffer an injury before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season may only be a month old, but there is going to have to be a sense of urgency from all 32 teams. Why's that?
Well, the trade deadline takes place on Halloween (Oct. 31) at 4:00 p.m. ET. So, teams will have to determine whether they need to go all-in to make a push for the playoffs or decide it would be best to sell off players as a way to accelerate their rebuild.
For teams that need a quarterback, one name that will be talked about in the coming weeks is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins is in the final year of his contract, and there has been no progress or talk of a contract extension being close. But The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that the team has "no plans" to trade the quarterback as of now.
But, if things continue to spiral out of control, you'd best believe that the team might consider getting some assets for Cousins.
Some teams may just be an injury away to their starting quarterback away from considering making a move for Cousins. Here are three that stick out as options who could hypothetically make a move for the quarterback.
3. New York Jets
The New York Jets are an obvious option. The team entered the season with high hopes and playoff expectations after they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately for them, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on his fourth official play with the team. While Rodgers promises to return this season, it's unlikely that it is going to happen.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has expressed faith in 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson since Rodgers was hurt. While there were some struggles in Weeks 2 and 3, Wilson did play the game of his career against the Kansas City Chiefs. But what if he were to suffer an injury?
Well, if the Jets are still in the playoff hunt and not completely out of it, bringing in Cousins for the rest of the year does make sense. It would give them the chance to at least put up a fight against teams like the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins in the division. Yes, they did sign Trevor Siemian, who is probably one of the top backups available, but would he lead the team to nine wins?
Given the Jets' desire to stick with Wilson, who knows offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's playbook, it seems like they are going to stand pat ad wait for Rodgers to return next year to make their Super Bowl push.