NFL Rumors: 3 most realistic options for Vikings to finally solve QB crisis
The Minnesota Vikings are stuck in quarterback purgatory after the injury to Kirk Cousins. Cousins, who will be a free agent after the season, exposed a glaring need.
By Mark Powell
Vikings can replace Kirk Cousins in the NFL Draft
If a return for Cousins isn't in the cards, then the Vikings could take the cheaper approach and replace their veteran quarterback in the NFL Draft. It would appear neither Dobbs nor Hall are the long-term answer at the position.
The only problem for the Vikings is their current draft positioning, which is middle of the pack given their record. If Minnesota finishes near the .500 mark, they'd have to trade up into the top-10 to select one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Instead, they could sit in the middle of the first and take another of the NFL-eligible prospects in Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.
I'm a little more intrigued by Penix Jr. as a pro prospect, as he has led Washington to the top-5 of the CFP rankings this season and defeated Nix head to head. His accuracy is considered a strong suit. Pro Football Focus ranked Penix fourth in their NFL Draft QB rankings:
"Penix is a bit of a college football journeyman but is lighting up the scoreboard in 2023. His combination of experience and high-end arm talent is propelling him. He has a bit of an unorthodox throwing style — from his lower body mechanics to his throwing motion — but can sling it," Trevor Sikkema wrote.
It's not a bad option for the Vikes, especially if they want to build around another young passer.