NFL Rumors: 3 most realistic options for Vikings to finally solve QB crisis
The Minnesota Vikings are stuck in quarterback purgatory after the injury to Kirk Cousins. Cousins, who will be a free agent after the season, exposed a glaring need.
By Mark Powell
Vikings can replace Kirk Cousins on the free-agent market
I would absolutely recommend the Vikings replace Cousins in what's expected to be a loaded QB draft class, but should they pass on that option, there are a number of stopgap options that could help Minnesota win now.
I'm going to lean towards Baker Mayfield here, assuming the Buccaneers don't bring him back into the fold in 2024. Mayfield has surpassed expectations with these Bucs, proving he has enough left in the tank to create some explosive opportunities on offense. Tampa Bay has built an offense around Mayfield which lets him use his legs to his advantage and get out of the pocket. This is where he was most successful in Cleveland.
Beyond Cousins, this free-agent class is not loaded with capable passers. Mayfield may be the best of the bunch, though, and open to a short-term deal. He has experience playing with some of the best receivers in the NFL in Mike Evans. Finding Justin Jefferson early and often would not be a major adjustment for him.
It's at least worth considering.