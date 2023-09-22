NFL Rumors: 3 players Cowboys can add to replace Trevon Diggs
The Trevon Diggs injury could prompt the Cowboys to look for outside help to bolster their cornerback room and the veteran free agent options are out there.
The Dallas Cowboys got the worst possible news on Thursday. Trevon Diggs, the star cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler, suffered a season-ending injury during practice.
Where does that leave Dallas and their cornerback depth chart? The solution to losing Diggs could be as simple as moving DaRon Bland or Jourdan Lewis to take over the cornerback spot opposite Stephon Gilmore. They also have Noah Igbinoghene and Eric Scott available.
However, the internal options could also be supplemented with a free agent acquisition. Let's look at what options the Cowboys have out there.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys can add Anthony Brown to replace Trevon Diggs
The Cowboys are very familiar with Anthony Brown. The cornerback played seven seasons in Dallas, starting 72 games before he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 13 last year.
That injury is the biggest question mark around Brown's viability as an addition for the Cowboys. Brown was signed to the Steelers practice squad to start the season but the 49ers picked him up to help out their injury-hit secondary. However, San Francisco backtracked on Thursday by releasing him to promote a different DB from the practice squad.
So is Brown ready to play? That's not certain. Let's say he's not. It might still be worth bringing him in to get back up to speed in Dallas while the rest of the cornerback room fills in the gap for now. He could be a valuable addition down the line knowing Diggs will miss the rest of the season.