NFL Rumors: 3 players Cowboys can add to replace Trevon Diggs
The Trevon Diggs injury could prompt the Cowboys to look for outside help to bolster their cornerback room and the veteran free agent options are out there.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys can add Greedy Williams to replace Trevon Diggs
Greedy Williams may be one of the better cornerback options left on the market after being released by the Eagles in the preseason.
Williams was a second-round draft pick by the Browns in 2019. He started 21 games during four seasons in Cleveland but saw his usage taper off in 2022. He missed the whole 2020 season because of an injury and also missed time in his final season.
The injury issues gave the Browns their reason to move on from the cornerback. He tried to make it work in a crowded Eagles secondary but was a camp cut.
Health and availability have held Williams back throughout his career but his potential coming out of LSU was clear. There were bright spots in Cleveland so maybe Dallas can help him revive his career.
Williams is only 25 years old and has two interceptions, 12 pass deflections, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss in his career.