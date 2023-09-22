NFL Rumors: 3 players Cowboys can add to replace Trevon Diggs
The Trevon Diggs injury could prompt the Cowboys to look for outside help to bolster their cornerback room and the veteran free agent options are out there.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys can add Bradley Roby to replace Trevon Diggs
If the Cowboys want to add a veteran presence instead of a young guy trying to restart his career, there are plenty of options to consider. Casey Hayward would be worth a call but he ended last season on IR with a shoulder injury and was released in April after a failed physical.
Bradley Roby, on the other hand, has taken visits recently and appears to be actively searching for a new home.
Roby spent camp with the Saints but he didn't make the roster. He visited the 49ers as they searched for reinforcements for their depleted secondary.
Last year, Roby started 10 games with the Saints. He had five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss.
Roby was a productive cornerback for the Broncos from 2014 to 2018. More recently he's spent two seasons each with the Texans and Saints. He has 11 interceptions in his career.
The Cowboys could always stick with what they've got at cornerback but Roby would give them veteran experience in Diggs' absence.