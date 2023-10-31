NFL Rumors: 3 running backs the Baltimore Ravens could trade for at the deadline
The Baltimore Ravens could use some help in the backfield at the NFL trade deadline. Here are three runners they could target.
By Sam Penix
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Now 29 years old, Derrick Henry has been one of the top runners in the league over the past six years. In 2023, he's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns after rushing for over 1,500 yards and 13 scores a season ago.
Henry is in the final year of his contract and is due $5.5 million over the rest of the season. That's a pretty high price tag for a half-year rental, but the Ravens could figure out a way to make it work if they wanted to.
The real question is whether or not the Titans are open to dealing Henry. Reportedly, the Ravens and Tennessee had agreed to a deal, but it was shot down by Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk.
If that is truly the case, perhaps the front office could convince her to have a change of heart over the next few hours, for the greater good. Sitting at 3-4 with the playoffs looking like a longshot, the rest of this season should be devoted to seeing what they have in Will Levis, and adding a draft pick for an expiring contract of a running back would help moving forward.