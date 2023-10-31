NFL Rumors: 3 running backs the Baltimore Ravens could trade for at the deadline
The Baltimore Ravens could use some help in the backfield at the NFL trade deadline. Here are three runners they could target.
By Sam Penix
2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The Giants are reportedly telling teams that Barkley is not available, but that's what they all say. That could change if the Ravens were to make New York a convincing offer for the 26-year-old, who is playing on a one-year deal that initially started out as the franchise tag.
If he is not dealt, it will be very interesting to see how the Giants handle contract extension negotiations with him, as using the franchise tag on a player more than once can quickly become expensive.
Barkley has an extensive injury history, which may dissuade Baltimore from targeting him, but as far as on-field contributions go, Barkley would be the most effective player on this list. In addition to his running prowess, he's an excellent receiver out of the backfield, and it's easy to imagine how well he'd fit in the Ravens offense along with Lamar Jackson.
He's not having a great 2023 season, but injuries (both to himself and to his offensive line) are playing a part in that, and a change of scenery to a contender where he doesn't have to be the centerpiece of the offense could do him wonders.
Despite what they are apparently hearing from the Giants' brass, the Ravens should continue to inquire about Barkley and see if they can make something happen.