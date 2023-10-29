NFL rumors: Two huge stars officially come off trade market
Two big stars look firmly planted as the NFL trade deadline is in a matter of days.
By Kristen Wong
With three days to go until the NFL trade deadline, plenty of teams may be considering a last-minute acquisition to bolster their roster in 2023.
For teams still looking to add a franchise offensive star, two players have officially been taken off the market: Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini (subscription required) relayed what she was hearing ahead of the trade deadline, and per her sources, the Raiders and Giants have told interested parties that their marquee stars are not for sale.
Adams generated some trade buzz after he told the media he was frustrated with his role in Vegas' offense earlier this year; Barkley, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants this past offseason, was also speculated as a potential trade chip going into October.
Russini's intel on the situation provides the most definitive evidence that neither star will be moved in 2023, which fans of both teams should be happy to hear.
Davante Adams, Saquon Barkley are not for sale this October
In his second season in Vegas, Adams has 528 yards and three touchdowns. He should benefit from Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the starting lineup this week when the Raiders take on the Lions.
Barkley missed time this season due to an ankle sprain and is currently averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. The Giants with Barkley and the Giants without Barkley are two very different teams, however. New York's offense averages nearly 100 more yards per game with the star running back in the fold.
The Raiders will need Adams' fruitful production to make a run for the playoffs, and the Giants will need Barkley's dynamic presence to climb out of their 2-5 hole.
As Russini writes, a handful of other NFL stars are also expected to stay with their respective teams: Panthers' Brian Burns, and Titans' DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry.