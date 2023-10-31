NFL Rumors: 3 running backs the Baltimore Ravens could trade for at the deadline
The Baltimore Ravens could use some help in the backfield at the NFL trade deadline. Here are three runners they could target.
By Sam Penix
The Baltimore Ravens are Super Bowl contenders, but the running back position has been ravaged by injuries. Dianna Russini of The Athletic has tabbed the Ravens among teams interested in adding to their running back depth (subscription required).
Here are three players who could add some quality depth to the position and help Baltimore make a push to the playoffs.
3. Dalvin Cook, New York Jets
After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets for two reasons: to play with Aaron Rodgers, and to compete for a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, neither of those things are happening, and Cook has carried the ball only 41 times this season.
He would cost Baltimore over $3 million for the rest of the season (unless New York were to pick up part of the check), but given the fact that he should come very cheap compensation-wise, it could be worth it for the Ravens to see if he can regain his previous form with more opportunities.
Cook averaged a career-low 4.4 yards per carry last season, and his average this year is just 2.8, albeit on a very small sample size. He does not appear to the in the Jets' plans, either for this season or moving forward, so they'll likely be looking to move him for just about anything. A late-round pick swap could do the trick, and that could be worth it for Baltimore.