3 teams that can rescue Dalvin Cook from the New York Jets
Dalvin Cook is unhappy with his New York Jets role. Here are a few potential saviors ahead of the Halloween trade deadline.
The New York Jets could be busy ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Dalvin Cook has expressed a desire to move on. Cook currently averages 2.8 yards per carry, the worst among qualified running backs, but he cites his diminished role as the reason why. While he is "not necessarily asking for a trade," the 28-year-old is talking about the possibility with his agent, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Let's call a spade and a spade. Breece Hall is the superior runner and, now that he's back to full health, the Jets will (correctly) continue to lean on Hall. Cook offers physicality and experience in a change-of-pace role, but his days as a workhorse No. 1 RB are over whether he wants to admit it or not.
That said, he can probably find a bigger role somewhere else. Cook received three carries in New York's Week 6 victory over Philadelphia. The offense has shifted away from him to a significant degree, but there ought to be teams in the NFL who appreciate Cook's résumé and his recent track record of success as "the guy" in Minnesota.
Here are a few potential saviors for the disgruntled halfback ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
3. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in the market for RB help. That's a bit strange at first blush — Raheem Mostert has been the league's best RB to date, and his primary challenger was De'Von Achane before the rookie suffered an ill-timed knee injury.
Still, from a pure system standpoint, it's hard to imagine a better setup for Cook. The Dolphins are clearly willing to feed several mouths and it feels like everybody in Mike McDaniel's offense is shining right now. If Cook wants to jack up his YPC number, Miami feels like the best place to get the most out of every touch.
It would take Cook time to adjust to the meticulous timing and execution inherent to McDaniel's offense, but he's a smart and accomplished RB who could thrive in a No. 2 role until Achane returns. Heck, until this season, Mostert was never considered remotely close to Cook on the competence scale. Maybe a change of scenery and more touches actually drives up Cook's efficiency, as the veteran contests.
At worst, this is a much better chance for Cook to compete for a championship. The Jets hope for Aaron Rodgers to miraculously return before season's end, but it's clear New York is not reaching the mountaintop in 2024. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have the potent offense necessary to reach the promised land. Especially with Jalen Ramsey's return on defense looming.