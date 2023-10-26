Jets RB Dalvin Cook plays the world's smallest violin ahead of trade deadline
Jets running back Dalvin Cook wants to get more involved in the offense this season.
By Kristen Wong
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook wants to be fed the ball this season. But does he deserve the touches?
The Jets are reportedly shopping the ex-Vikings back ahead of the October 31 trade deadline hoping some running back-needy team will take him off their hands. Cook signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 season and has looked, well, cooked through seven weeks on his new team.
Cook is averaging 2.8 yards per carry, which ranks last among qualified running backs. Despite being one of the statistically worst rushers in the league right now, the veteran wants.... more of the ball?
Cook recently told the media that his production is declining because he's not getting that many carries. It kind of sounds like it's the other way around: he's not getting many carries because of his career-worst inefficient production.
At the start of the season, Cook was projected to share the backfield with Breece Hall to allow Hall to slowly work his way up to full speed. Hall, who is currently running the rock at a league-leading 6.5 yards per carry, has found his peak form. Cook, on the other hand, has fallen off the deep end.
Cook can complain all he wants about his usage, but the truth of the matter is that frustration is a two-way street: the Jets are just as fed up with Cook as he is. This was most likely not the way the Jets expected the Dalvin Cook experiment to go in 2023, and at this point, the team may be better off moving 2021 draft pick Michael Carter up the depth chart to backup Hall.
Barring an injury setback, Hall was always going to be the Jets' RB1 once he fully recovered from his ACL tear. New York signed Cook to serve as a reliable backup who could make the most of his limited opportunities and contribute on short-yardage downs. Cook just hasn't lived up to expectations, and unfortunately for him, the Jets seem to be leaning toward trading him rather than giving him another chance.