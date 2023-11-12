NFL Rumors: 3 teams who should be dialed-in on Kyler Murray for possible trade
Kyler Murray will make his season debut for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Now is the time to start scouting him for a potential offseason blockbuster.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has performed admirably on a one-year, $4 million prove-it deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The season has gradually gone awry for the Bucs, but Mayfield has steadily manned the offense with an efficient 64.9 percent completion rate and 12 touchdowns to only four interceptions.
This is a transitional period for the Bucs. With Brady out the door, Mike Evans soon off the books, and several veterans gradually being phased out of the lineup, next year's team could look far different. The front office could justifiably keep Mayfield around, but there's a case to be made for swinging bigger. Mayfield has a definite NFL ceiling, and the Bucs could instead decide to invest in the younger, more accomplished No. 1 pick.
It will take careful consideration on the part of Tampa Bay's front office, of course. How Murray looks upon his return should heavily influence their decision-making. If Murray is back to peak form, it's a worthy investment. If he struggles, however, the Bucs will have to remain conscious of the financial disparity between paying Murray and paying Mayfield. The latter is due for a pay raise in the offseason, but it's hard to imagine his next contract encroaching on Murray's annual average of $46.1 million.
Murray offers more dynamism than Mayfield on paper. He has 23 career rushing touchdowns with 2,204 ground yards to his name. His ability to create off of broken plays is valuable, especially in a day and age where more and more QBs are being asked to operate creatively on offense. Mayfield is a rock-solid pocket presence who has made significant strides as a decision-maker, but he simply doesn't approach Murray's dual-threat talent when the latter is at full strength. On the other hand, it has been a while since Murray looked his best.
It's a risk versus reward proposition for the Bucs' front office.