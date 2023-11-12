NFL Rumors: 3 teams who should be dialed-in on Kyler Murray for possible trade
Kyler Murray will make his season debut for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Now is the time to start scouting him for a potential offseason blockbuster.
1. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a top-10 defense and a talented collection of offensive playmakers, including several first-round picks — Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. All that's missing is a real quarterback (and maybe a new head coach who understands the value of using his best players).
Desmond Ridder completely face-planted in his first half-season as the Falcons' starting QB. He leads the NFL with 12 turnovers and he didn't play at all in Week 9. Instead, Atlanta has turned the offense over to journeyman veteran Taylor Heinicke. The surface-level result has been two straight losses with Heinicke under center (he and Ridder split time in Week 8), but even so, the offense looks better with a proper gunslinger in the pocket.
That said, Heinicke is hardly a long-term solution for Atlanta. He's a career backup who has flitted from team to team. It's hard to imagine Ridder coming back into possession of the offense with any real success, so the next course of action would be to search the trade market for a replacement. The Falcons could draft a new quarterback, but at 4-5, the team is probably too good to land Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
Murray will face the Falcons on Sunday, his first action in almost a year. It's a great chance for Atlanta's front office and coaching staff to get an upfront and personal look at the Oklahoma product. Murray provides a more stable arm than Ridder and much better ball security. He's expensive on the financial front, but the Falcons have a metric ton of young offensive talent on rookie-scale contracts. Now is the time to spend on a QB as the up-and-comers find their stride.