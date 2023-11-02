NFL Rumors: 3 trades Chiefs whiffed hard on by not making
The NFL trade deadline just passed and the Kansas City Chiefs stood still not making any major noise in what some deemed to be a star-studded market. Here are three moves the team should have made.
The Chiefs are still one of the best in the NFL with studs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the charge under head coach Andy Reid. Yet, Kansas City’s defense has also surprisingly stepped up this season and has contributed to the team being 6-2 with a sizable lead in the AFC West.
However, the team has some glaring flaws and could have certainly utilized the deadline to bolster its roster, especially at the wide receiver position with the depth chart full of young players.
Chiefs should have traded for Jerry Jeudy
After Denver shockingly topped the Chiefs on Sunday for the first time since 2016, the team did not make any moves. Many expected the Broncos to be shopping names such as Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II, and Courtland Sutton to say the least. Although it is always hard to snag a deal with a division rival, the Chiefs should have at least made a call about Jeudy as he is worth the overpay.
The Alabama product has quick feet and strong route running which could have opened up the middle of the field for Mahomes. Pairing Jeudy with Kelce and breakout Rashee Rice could have boded very well for the Chiefs and provided three strong, consistent targets.
On top of this, Jeudy still has another year remaining under his current contract meaning he is not simply a rental for this season. Mahomes creates tandems with a plethora of wide receivers and if the Jeudy experiment goes well, the team has next year to build on that and give Mahomes a true wide receiver one which the team has been so desperately missing this season. Even though Jeudy has not produced the strongest numbers in his Broncos career, a change of scenery with the talent of Mahomes could elevate his play to elite status.