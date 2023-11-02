NFL Rumors: 3 trades Chiefs whiffed hard on by not making
The NFL trade deadline just passed and the Kansas City Chiefs stood still not making any major noise in what some deemed to be a star-studded market. Here are three moves the team should have made.
Chiefs could have traded for Adam Thielen
Thielen is enjoying another productive year with 57 catches, 581 receiving yards, and four touchdowns even with the struggles of quarterback Bryce Young. Thielen is a 10-year NFL veteran and could provide much-needed experience to a young Chiefs wide receiver room.
In fact, Thielen’s numbers this season would be the top mark for Kansas City receivers with Rashee Rice leading the squad with 30 catches on 361 receiving yards. Not only would pairing a veteran help lead the offense with Kelce, Thielen is also playing under the NFL minimum this season of just $1.17 million with the rest of his money coming in bonuses and back pay.
At that price, he is certainly worth it for the Chiefs to bolster their receiving corps. However, his contract does rise significantly over the next two seasons and would most likely be put towards the Carolina Panthers cap space meaning Kanas City would have to give up a mid-round draft pick at minimum. Yet, his skills do the talking and would guarantee a much more balanced offensive attack for the Chiefs making it all worth the while.