NFL Rumors: 3 trades Chiefs whiffed hard on by not making
The NFL trade deadline just passed and the Kansas City Chiefs stood still not making any major noise in what some deemed to be a star-studded market. Here are three moves the team should have made.
Chiefs should have traded for DJ Moore
The Chicago Bears look to be turning in another disastrous season, especially after the news that Justin Fields would be sidelined for at least a few weeks with a thumb injury. The team is relying on NCAA Division II product Tyson Bagent in his absence and should have been selling at the deadline yet snagged Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a second-round pick in a nifty deal.
Moore is enjoying a fantastic season with 44 catches, 691 receiving yards, and five touchdowns thus far. Moore’s contract is a bit hefty yet he has next season under it and his price tag does not seem that high with little teams calling about his talent.
The Maryland product could most likely have been had for a mid-round draft pick and paired Mahomes with a speedy downfield presence to stretch the offense. We all saw what happened last time the Chiefs had an explosive downfield threat in Tyreek Hill and just how unstoppable it made their offense, therefore the Chiefs should have at least kicked the tires on Moore.