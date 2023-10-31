NFL Rumors: 3 trades Steelers doomed the team by not making
The Steelers stood pat at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Not surprising in the least.
By Kristen Wong
Any center to replace Mason Cole
Any center. We're not picky. Any one will do.
Some names on potential sellers include Titans' Aaron Brewer, Patriots' David Andrews, and Rams' Brian Allen. All are worthwhile upgrades to current center Mason Cole, who has been having himself an atrocious season.
Cole has a 47.4 overall PFF grade on the year and has been criticized week after week for his snaps and blocking skills.
The Steelers don't have any other option than to start Cole right now, and maybe a change at center could serve as the catalyst of much-needed change in the anemic offense. Replacing one's center in the middle of the season could cause all kinds of offensive problems, particularly for the still-struggling Kenny Pickett. But can the offense really get any worse?
Through eight weeks of the season, the Steelers rank 28th in rushing yards per game and 25th in passing yards per game. They're putting up a measly 16.1 points every week. Not much to salvage there.
Compared to the Steelers' skill players and his O-line teammates, Cole is one blatantly underperforming member of the offense that needs to go. Him and Matt Canada, of course.