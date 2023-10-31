NFL Rumors: 3 trades Steelers doomed the team by not making
The Steelers stood pat at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Not surprising in the least.
By Kristen Wong
Justin Simmons, S
A third-round pick for Justin Simmons would have made any Steelers fan's day. Pittsburgh wasn't necessarily looking for safeties this trade deadline given the amount of talent they have at the position; still, Simmons boasts valuable skills that can improve the lackluster pass defense and get the team one step closer to contention.
Trading for Simmons would feel a lot like trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick back in 2019. The two of them in the backfield for years to come could put the team on track to become a defensive dynasty, even if the offense doesn't reach expectations.
Simmons currently has two picks in six games and has recorded at least two picks in every single season in the NFL. The hawkeyed safety would command something in the ballpark of a third-rounder, which seems well worth it in the long run.
Unless the Steelers decide to sell the farm in the near future, picking up Simmons and/ or other aggressive defensive stars gives the team the best chance at surviving -- and hopefully, at some point in the future, thriving -- in the physical AFC North.