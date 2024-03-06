NFL Rumors: 4 best tag-and-trade candidates and where they will land
With the NFL's franchise/transition tag window officially closed, let the tag-and-trade rumors begin.
By Lior Lampert
2. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns is coming off a down year in 2023 but is assuredly still one of the biggest names on the potential tag-and-trade market due to his age, track record, pass-rushing prowess, and the need for players of his caliber on the edge.
Burns recorded eight sacks last season, his lowest total since he was a rookie in 2019. The Panthers used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the edge rusher, while the “goal remains to sign Burns to a long-term deal,” per ESPN’s David Newton.
Both sides have been at a standstill in contract negotiations for what feels like forever, dating back to last offseason. Not to mention, Carolina turned down an offer of two first-round picks for Burns in 2022, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Now, they must figure out what to do with their 2019 first-round pick as he enters his age-26 campaign.
The Washington Commanders present an opportunistic landing spot for both Burns and the Panthers, as a team with substantial salary cap and draft assets. Not to mention, they have a legitimate need for his services after trading their defensive end duo of Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline.