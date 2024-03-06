NFL Rumors: 4 best tag-and-trade candidates and where they will land
With the NFL's franchise/transition tag window officially closed, let the tag-and-trade rumors begin.
By Lior Lampert
3. L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and have also allowed him to speak with other teams regarding a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport adds that if Sneed can’t find a trade partner, there is a possibility that he plays the 2024 season on the franchise tag for the Chiefs, and with the looming contract extension of All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones taking priority, the corner could find himself playing elsewhere next season.
There have been concerns about a knee injury that bothered Sneed in 2023, which has made teams hesitant to trade away significant draft capital for his services, but he should ultimately have several potential suitors considering he plays such a premium position and is firmly in the prime of his career.
If Sneed wants to follow the money, the Tennessee Titans would be an appealing tag-and-trade destination. Tennessee has the second-most cap space in the NFL heading into the new league year and a clear need to upgrade their secondary.
Moreover, the Titans have been listed as one of several teams that have expressed a degree of interest in trading for Sneed, per USA TODAY’s Tyler Dragon.
Could the stars be aligning for Sneed and Tennessee?