NFL Rumors: The truth about L’Jarius Sneed trade value for Chiefs
Why are teams not lining up to trade for Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed?
By Lior Lampert
When reports surfaced that the Kansas City Chiefs are open to a tag-and-trade scenario involving star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, there was expected to be a robust market for the young defensive back’s services.
Typically, when a high-caliber player firmly in the prime of his career at such a premium position becomes available, there is no shortage of suitors. However, that hasn’t been the case for Sneed, with Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline revealing the truth about the cornerback’s perceived trade value around the league.
Pauline recently reported that teams have become wary of giving up substantial draft capital for Sneed and ultimately signing him to a long-term contract due to a knee injury that plagued him throughout the 2023 campaign.
The issue bothered Sneed to a point where he couldn't practice “for long stretches” of time during the season, per Pauline, which has raised concerns for teams potentially in the market for the shutdown cornerback.
The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants have all expressed interest in Sneed this offseason. However, it remains unknown how the knee ailment will impact their level of interest.
While the injury is worrisome, it shouldn’t deter teams from pursuing Sneed or impact his trade value all that much, if at all. Pauline notes that the Falcons “still have an interest in pursuing the cornerback,” for what it's worth.
Entering his age-27 season, Sneed has established himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs since entering the NFL in 2020. Ultimately, it is tough to pass up on a talented player like Sneed when they become available, even with the new development surrounding his knee.
In 2023, Sneed logged 78 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery while recording a 71.1 PFF grade. Any team would be lucky to have him, meaning this newly reported injury should not have any bearing on his trade value.