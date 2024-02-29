NFL Rumors: 4 Brian Burns landing spots if Panthers let him walk
The Carolina Panthers would be making a massive mistake if they choose to let pass rusher Brian Burns walk away, but if he does, there are plenty of suitors for his services
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks general manager John Schneider has built a reputation on building a team through the draft while making shrewd moves in free agency. He has also been known to gamble on certain prospects which have more often than not been great success stories. But now the Seahawks have a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, and he comes from a system that knows how to win, particularly with pressure play.
What does that have to do with anything? For one, it means the defensive line and pass rush will need some reinforcements. MacDonald has done great work at the University of Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens with his pass rush, so why not give him a nice, shiny new weapon to use at his disposal? After all, the Seahawks need all the help they can get competing with the San Francisco 49ers, who are just coming off a Super Bowl loss .
The team in the Bay Area is known for building their trenches and their pass rush, and when Seattle won their Super Bowl back in 2013, not only was the Legion of Boom dominant, but their front line was relentless. Getting back that type of ferocity and intensity will go a long way in bringing the Pacific Northwest back into the national spotlight. That and if Schneider can continue adding more pieces to the offense.